Vanessa Bryant wins cases against L.A. County Sheriff's Department

A big win for Vanessa Bryant in court.

She won her court case against the L.A. County Sheriff's Department and will get the names of the deputies who allegedly shared graphic photos of the helicopter crash that killed her husband Kobe Bryant.

PREVIOUS: NTSB to hold hearing on Kobe Bryant helicopter crash investigation

The January 2020 crash also killed their 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other people.

She filed last month to hold the deputies who took or shared the photos of the accident accountable.