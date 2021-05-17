Unruly airline passenger could face $52K in fines, FAA says

The Federal Aviation Administration wants to fine an airline passenger more than $52K.

That after it says the passenger tried to get into the cockpit of a Delta flight.

The plane was leaving Honolulu for Seattle in December.

The FAA says the passenger assaulted a flight attendant in the process.

The administration launched a zero-tolerance policy against unruly behavior in January.

Since then the agency has received 1300 reports but only fined 17 passengers.

The policy comes as more people head back to airports.

This morning the Transportation Security Agency says it screened 1.85 million passengers yesterday.

That's the highest number since the start of the pandemic.