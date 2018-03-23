Trump threatens to veto spending bill over DACA

President Donald Trump threatened Friday to veto the omnibus spending bill passed by Congress just after midnight, citing concerns the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

"I am considering a VETO of the Omnibus Spending Bill based on the fact that the 800,000 plus DACA recipients have been totally abandoned by the Democrats (not even mentioned in Bill) and the BORDER WALL, which is desperately needed for our National Defense, is not fully funded," Trump tweeted.

His administration has previously said he would sign the bill. Mick Mulvaney, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, told reporters on Thursday that the bill "funds his (Trump's) priorities."

Asked whether Trump would sign the bill, Mulvaney said, "The answer is yes."

"Is it perfect? No," Mulvaney added. "Is it exactly what we asked for in the budget? No. Were we ever going to get that? No. That is not how the process works."