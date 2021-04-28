Watch
Truck carriers: Nearly 25% of tanker trucks are parked due to a driver shortage

Millions of drivers could be scrambling to find fuel to take a road trip this summer but it's not because of an oil or gas shortage. There's a shortage of drivers qualified to deliver product to gas stations.
The group National Tank Truck Carriers says between 20 to 25% of tanker trucks are parked due to a driver shortage.

The group says the pandemic shut down many driver schools.

A new federal system to identify drivers with prior drug or alcohol violations also knocked thousands of drivers out of the workforce.

