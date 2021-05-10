Tropical Storm Andres is earliest East Pacific storm on record

MEXICO CITY -- Tropical Storm Andres formed off the southwest coast of Mexico over the weekend, becoming the earliest East Pacific named storm on record.

Andres weakened quickly and stayed far off coast, about 600 miles from the southern tip of Mexico's Baja California peninsula.

It is expected to head deeper into open water and not cause any damage, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

By Monday afternoon, the storm had top winds of about 35 mph and was classified as a tropical depression.

Tropical Storm #Andres has formed in the eastern Pacific Ocean well southwest of the coast of southwestern Mexico. The system is expected to be short-lived and move northwestward away from southwestern Mexico over the next day or so. https://t.co/Oy8uof9ldM pic.twitter.com/V8XMsgU9c1 — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) May 9, 2021

While Andres will not impact many people, it does continue what had been a very active 2020 storm season in the Gulf of Mexico and Atlantic. There were a record-breaking 30 named storms and 12 landfalling storms in the continental U.S., according to the NOAA.

Before this year, the 2005 season held the record for the most named storms, with 28.

Of the 30 named storms, 13 of them became hurricanes, meaning winds were 74 mph or greater. Six of those were considered major hurricanes, with winds reaching at least 111 mph: Laura, Teddy, Delta, Epsilon, Eta, and Iota.