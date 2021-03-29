Travel sites reporting uptick in reservations

In a hopeful sign for the economy travel sites, Airbnb and Vrbo are reporting a boom in online reservations.

Vrbo says it's off to its best start in a quarter-century.

And shares of its rival Airbnb are up more than 20% this year.

This is following the company's successful initial public offering in 2020.

Airbnb's hosts have earned a combined $1B since the pandemic began last year.

Meanwhile, Expedia's stock which owns Vrbo went up more than 30%.

Analysts believe consumers are ready to travel and vacation again with the end of the pandemic appearing to be the near future.

Bookings for Travelocity, Orbitz and Hotwire are starting to bounce back as well.