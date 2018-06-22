Toys 'R' Us will close all its stores for good on June 29

Attention, Toys 'R' Us kids: You only have seven days left to shop at the iconic toy store.

According to social media posts, Toys 'R' Us will shutter all locations on June 29.

The store's Facebook page has been advertising liquidation sales on everything from toys to baby clothing. The company says remaining items are priced down between 50 and 70 percent.

The company announced in March it would shut down all of its stores after filing for bankruptcy. This week, CNN reported that the company would also close more than 40 stores in Australia.

Alex Hider is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk. Follow him on Twitter @alexhider.