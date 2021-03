Toys "R" Us is under new ownership again.

WHP Global bought Tru Kids which is the retailer's parent company.

WHP is a brand management company that purchases struggling brands and tries to revive them.

Previously, Tru Kids bought Toys "R" Us less than two years ago and tried unsuccessfully to bring the store back.

It only opened two locations in Texas and New Jersey but they both closed permanently in January.

Toys "R" Us still has a website and more than 700 stores outside the U.S.