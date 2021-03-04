Tips on avoiding tax scams

With only six weeks until tax day, we have tips to keep you from getting scammed.

First, file as early as possible.

The IRS will never process a second return under your name.

Next, watch out for emails from the IRS. The agency doesn't send links for you to click on.

Hang up on callers posing as IRS agents who are asking for your information.

And avoid tax preparers who don't sign returns. This is a trick some use to get more money from you.

Finally, consider creating an online account with the IRS, but watch out for fake sites.

Go to IRS.gov instead of searching for IRS on Google.