Menu

Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Tips on avoiding tax scams

items.[0].videoTitle
With only six weeks until tax day, we have tips to keep you from getting scammed. First, file as early as possible.
Posted at 7:13 AM, Mar 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-04 10:27:49-05

With only six weeks until tax day, we have tips to keep you from getting scammed.

First, file as early as possible.

The IRS will never process a second return under your name.

Next, watch out for emails from the IRS. The agency doesn't send links for you to click on.

Hang up on callers posing as IRS agents who are asking for your information.

And avoid tax preparers who don't sign returns. This is a trick some use to get more money from you.

Finally, consider creating an online account with the IRS, but watch out for fake sites.

Go to IRS.gov instead of searching for IRS on Google.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

STREAMING NOW

6:38 AM, Nov 25, 2018