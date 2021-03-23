Tips for improving your sleep habits, immune system

Sleep is an important part of our overall health and well being but for a lot of people, their sleep habits have been impacted by the stress of the pandemic.

If you want to keep your immune systems strong during the pandemic, experts say sleep plays a crucial role.

Doctors say your immune system is most active in the morning after a good night's sleep.

"You produce compounds, you produce molecules that are involved in your immune response which are more produced through the evening while you're sleeping through the night while you're sleeping. So, your body has a chance to really fight off infection and disease as a result of sleep," said Dr. Andrew Kerklaan, an expert on sleep and wellness.

If you're stressed or have an active mind that keeps you awake at night, Kerklaan suggests some physical activity in your day will help you get to sleep.