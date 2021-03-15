Menu

Tips for dealing with pet anxiety as you head back to work

If you are heading back to work after spending months working from home, you should pay extra close attention to your pet. After receiving a lot of attention over the last year, your pet may start to experience separation anxiety.
Besides the obvious like destroying everything in your house, one key sign for dogs is drooling and panting before you leave.

And cats will often hide.

Experts say there are simple things you can do to help.

Don't forget to leave your pets stuff to do while you're gone.

Lots of toys to keep their attention and consider leaving on the TV or playing some music.

