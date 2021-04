The economy is starting to rebound which means you may feel more comfortable making large purchases.

If you're in the market for a new car the first thing you should ask for is the official invoice.

You may have to get approval from the dealership manager in order to do this.

But the official invoice will help you negotiate a better price.

And remember it's always a good idea to buy used.

New cars lose anywhere from 10 to 25% of value each year.