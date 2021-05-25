Those with criminal records getting hired more amid worker shortages

With both the need for workers right now there's new attention on hiring people with criminal records.

As many as 1 in 3 (or around 70 million Americans) have some type of criminal record.

New research from the Society for Human Resource Management indicates human resources professionals and business leaders are more on board with hiring them now.

Some businesses are still asking for people to indicate their criminal history on their application.

But it is fewer now than 3 years ago.

Hositality and manfucturing are two industries the Society for Human Resource Management Foundation says have been doing a good job with this hiring.

They've set up apprentice programs which have helped.