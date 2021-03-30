The Louvre added its entire art collection online

This might make the Mona Lisa smile: The Louvre is going virtual.

It's arguably most famous museum in the world is taking its collection online for all to see.

Which means no passport required to check out masterpieces like the Venus De Milo.

No doubt the global coronavirus pandemic played a role in the creating a Renaissance for the Parisian Museum.

Less than three million people wandered the halls in 2020 down from nearly million in 2019.

But now 480,000 plus pieces of art will be on display virtually on the museum's website.

Louvre officials say the website is now more user-friendly and immersive.

You can even follow an interactive map of the exhibits which is a close second to being there in person.

Viewing the art is free but images can't be downloaded or shared.