Hershey Company recalls chocolate shell topping

The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a lot of its chocolate shell topping. The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with heath shell topping which is made with almonds.
Posted at 6:55 AM, May 07, 2021
The Hershey Company is voluntarily recalling a lot of its chocolate shell topping.

The company says the bottles were incorrectly filled with Heath shell topping which is made with almonds.

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to almonds are at risk if they consume the product.

If you bought Hershey's chocolate shell topping after April 15 and still have some, you should check your bottle to see if it's included in this recall.

It would have the lot code 25JSAS1.

You're eligible for a refund.

