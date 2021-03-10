Texas governor lifts mask mandate today

Texas is lifting its mask mandate but that doesn't mean a person can't get into trouble for not wearing one.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott rescinded the mandate but businesses can still require customers to wear one.

Businesses also are allowed to reopen to full capacity.

Houston's police chief says if a person refuses to leave a business for not wearing a mask they can be charged with criminal trespass.

Officers can also issue a criminal trespass warning which prohibits a person from entering that business for a year.