Texas-based telemarketers fined $225M by FCC

The Federal Trade Commission issued its largest fine in history. Texas based telemarketers have to pay $225M for sending about 1 billion robocalls claiming to sell insurance.
Posted at 12:21 PM, Mar 18, 2021
The Federal Trade Commission issued its largest fine in history.

Texas-based telemarketers have to pay $225 million for sending about a billion robocalls claiming to sell insurance.

Many of the 2019 calls were illegally spoofed.

That means they have a fake caller ID making them appear to come from a nearby location.

The FCC says the callers falsely claimed to sell insurance from well-known companies.

To tackle the issue the FCC is creating a new response team that will focus on anti-robocall efforts.

