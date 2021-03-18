Texas-based telemarketers fined $225M by FCC

The Federal Trade Commission issued its largest fine in history.

Texas-based telemarketers have to pay $225 million for sending about a billion robocalls claiming to sell insurance.

Many of the 2019 calls were illegally spoofed.

That means they have a fake caller ID making them appear to come from a nearby location.

The FCC says the callers falsely claimed to sell insurance from well-known companies.

To tackle the issue the FCC is creating a new response team that will focus on anti-robocall efforts.