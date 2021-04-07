Teens say parents are too involved in their lives

A survey conducted by an Arizona teacher is catching the eye of mental health professionals and other teachers from all over the country.

As part of a psychology class, Scott Reed asked students several questions about what they think of their parents.

He found out students feel parents put too much pressure on them.

Many students say they felt parents were too involved and were inserting themselves in every aspect of their lives.

Others felt their parents expected them to be perfect all the time.

Reed hopes we can all learn a lesson from this.

Conflicts with parents is listed as a leading contributor among teens who have committed suicide.