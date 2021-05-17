Tax day is May 17

If you are one of those people who waits until the last minute: a reminder Monday is tax day.

The federal tax returns and income taxes you might owe must be turned in by the end of the day.

You can file for an extension but remember the extension is to file your taxes, not an extension to pay money you might owe for 2020.

If you owe money you'll have to make a payment.

If you are expecting a refund, keep in mind the IRS has a backlog of nearly 30 million tax returns due to pandemic office closures so it may take a little longer to get that money.