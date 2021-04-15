Taking care of your voice during constant Zoom meetings

Research suggests people who have been working from home during the pandemic have experienced an increase in voice-related problems.

You may not realize it but constant virtual and phone meetings have the potential to strain your voice, even more than meeting in-person.

Doctor Paul Bryson is a voice specialist and he says using your voice continuously may cause muscle and soft tissue problems in the larynx, or voice box.

This can lead to dryness, irritation and soreness.

Resting your voice and staying well hydrated will help but be sure to watch out for drinks with caffeine.

If you've tried to remedy voice problems at home for 2-to-4 weeks without any improvement, doctor Bryson recommends contacting your health care provider or a voice specialist to be evaluated.