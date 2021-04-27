Watch
Study: rideshares making traffic worse

Studies have suggested that ride-shares increase traffic jams. Now researchers are saying they also make traffic jams last longer.
Posted at 12:16 PM, Apr 27, 2021
Studies have suggested that rideshares increase traffic jams.

Now researchers are saying they also make traffic jams last longer.

According to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a new study found that that rideshares increased congestion by less than 1%.

But researchers found it also made that congestion last 5% longer.

The study looked at the two most popular ridesharing companies: Uber and Lyft.

Researchers point to what they call deadheading miles or miles the cars travel without a passenger.

They believe that is what is having a negative impact on traffic.

