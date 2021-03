How much time do you spend in the bathroom?

A new study from Bio Bidet found that 44% of Americans spend an hour or more every day in the bathroom.

With 62% talking on the phone while on the toilet, 44% playing music and 25% say they leave the bathroom door open.

The study also found that several people avoid eating spicy foods, fast foods, beer or wine and dairy products to avoid an unpleasant bathroom experience.