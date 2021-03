Something to consider during your next trip to the grocery store.

When it comes to fruits and vegetables and pesticide residue, strawberries continue to be labeled the worst.

The Environmental Working Group just released its 2021 Dirty Dozen.

Strawberries took the top spot followed by spinach.

Collard greens and mustard greens tied with kale for the third spot.

The report also found when looking at non-organic fruits and veggies, about 70% had pesticide residue.