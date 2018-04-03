'Stranger Things' is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood's Halloween Horror Nights

(KGTV) - Hawkins, Ind., is coming to Universal Studios Hollywood this Halloween, well, the upside down version of the town, anyway.

Universal Studios Hollywood is partnering with Netflix to bring the world of "Stranger Things" to the theme park's Halloween Horror Nights event beginning Sept. 14. The park's mazes will be transformed into an alternate reality, the Upside Down, from the show.

It's there in the Halloween mazes where horrors await.

As guests make their way through iconic scenes and locales from the show, including the Hawkins National Laboratory to the Byers home, the fearsome Demogorgon will be stalking from the shadows.

The "Stranger Things" themed scares will also come to Universal Studios' Orlando and Singapore locations.

Halloween Horror Nights will not only transform mazes into scenes of terror, but the streets of Universal Studios will become scare zones, with monster jumping out around every turn.