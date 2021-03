Steak 'n Shake is shaking things up.

The Midwest based quick-service restaurant is becoming a self-service restaurant once the pandemic ends.

Steak 'n Shake's parent company in Indianapolis says it will install self-serve kiosks in dining rooms.

That will allow customers to place and pick up their own orders.

The company says the new self-service model has been in the works for awhile but the timeline was sped up because of the pandemic.