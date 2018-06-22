St. Louis Cardinals pitchers claims he saw a ghost in hotel room, gives up 5 runs that night
Martinez claimed his hotel room was haunted
MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez had a rough night at Miller Park Thursday, giving up five earned runs in just four innings pitched.
The Milwaukee Brewers offense was largely to blame, scoring six more runs after Martinez's exit to take home an 11-3 victory. But while the Brew Crew's bats were hot, is there perhaps something more... supernatural at work?