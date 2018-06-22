St. Louis Cardinals pitchers claims he saw a ghost in hotel room, gives up 5 runs that night

MILWAUKEE -- St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Carlos Martinez had a rough night at Miller Park Thursday, giving up five earned runs in just four innings pitched.

The Milwaukee Brewers offense was largely to blame, scoring six more runs after Martinez's exit to take home an 11-3 victory. But while the Brew Crew's bats were hot, is there perhaps something more... supernatural at work?

Martinez, after all, said on Wednesday that a ghost appeared in his room at the Pfister Hotel — and it appears as if that specter followed him to Miller Park Thursday. And only a being from the world of the beyond could be responsible for a pitch this atrocious:

.@travis_shaw21 scored in the 3rd on one of the wildest wild pitches ever. #ThisIsMyCrew pic.twitter.com/450sUJcSWg — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 22, 2018

That pitch brought Shaw in to score, and the rout was on.

Thursday's defeat was the fifth straight loss hung on Martinez. His last victory was more than a month ago, on May 2nd against the Chicago White Sox.

Call it bad luck, call it a rough stretch -- call it whatever you like. Martinez just might call it a supernatural presence instead.