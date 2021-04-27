Sky-high rental car prices are pushing Hawaiian tourist to rent U-Hauls

U-Haul trucks are a hot item in the Aloha State.

That's because rental car prices are exploding due to a tourism rebound.

Last month, the cheapest rental car in Maui was about $720 per day.

That's why visitors are renting U-Haul trucks to get around.

One side effect: there's a shortage of U-Hauls for Hawaiian residents who are actually moving.

As a result of the pandemic, rental cars across the U.S. were rented for a fraction of their normal price or sold as used cars.

The industry sold off more than a half a million cars just to generate cash it needed to survive.