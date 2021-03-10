Shopping experts expect curbside pickup options to continue

The outlook was uncertain this time last year when many businesses were forced to close storefronts to protect people from COVID.

While many brands went under or shifted to online sales, it's created space and opportunity for new trends.

As restrictions ease, economists expect more in-person traffic in stores this summer.

A shopping expert says the new pandemic in-store experience probably won't go anywhere.

With online shopping growth, experts say consumers became more savvy hunting for the best deals and coupons.

Another concept that started pre-pandemic but really boomed last year was the curbside pickups.

That's also predicted to grow.