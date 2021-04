Shake Shack, a fast food chain long criticized for its disproportionately Black and Latino frontline workforce now has one of the most diverse workforces in America.

The company's latest diversity, equity, and inclusion report breaks down Shake Shack's most-recent workforce demographics.

It highlights a 76% promotion rate for Shake Shack's non-white employees.

However the company's higher-earning corporate leaders are still mainly white.