Watch
Local NewsNational

Actions

Several workers expected to quit when asked to return to the office

items.[0].videoTitle
As more companies put an end to remote working experts predict there will be a wave of resignations once people have to come back. Some people may just not feel comfortable returning to the office or maybe the pandemic helped them determine their job is not for them.
Posted at 7:48 AM, May 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-13 10:53:21-04

As more companies put an end to remote working experts predict there will be a wave of resignations once people have to come back.

Some people may just not feel comfortable returning to the office or maybe the pandemic helped them determine their job is not for them.

"A lot of individuals have done a lot of soul searching, a lot of thinking about what they want to do in life, and maybe have come to the conclusion that their current work context is not conducive as to what they want to accomplish in their life. So, they're pursuing different things," said Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management with Texas A&M University.

Klotz says there may also be resignations after people return to the office and realize the setting just isn't the same anymore. He says if you do plan to leave your job, make sure you leave on a positive note.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH