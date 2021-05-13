Several workers expected to quit when asked to return to the office

As more companies put an end to remote working experts predict there will be a wave of resignations once people have to come back.

Some people may just not feel comfortable returning to the office or maybe the pandemic helped them determine their job is not for them.

"A lot of individuals have done a lot of soul searching, a lot of thinking about what they want to do in life, and maybe have come to the conclusion that their current work context is not conducive as to what they want to accomplish in their life. So, they're pursuing different things," said Anthony Klotz, associate professor of management with Texas A&M University.

Klotz says there may also be resignations after people return to the office and realize the setting just isn't the same anymore. He says if you do plan to leave your job, make sure you leave on a positive note.