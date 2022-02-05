Watch
SeaWorld Orlando ramps up rescue efforts to save manatees

Lynne Sladky/AP
FILE - A manatee floats in the warm water of a Florida Power & Light discharge canal, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. The SeaWorld theme park in Orlando is opening new pools to care for Florida manatees that are dying because of starvation due to poor water quality in their normal habitat. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
Posted at 4:52 PM, Feb 04, 2022
SeaWorld Orlando announced Friday that it is adding five temporary pools to help save manatees that are dying of starvation off the coast of Florida.

"The pools will enable existing manatees that are stabilized and ready for rehabilitation to be moved from critical care to the emergency pools, freeing up more space for new rescues," SeaWorld Orlando stated in a press release.

Construction on the pools is expected to be completed in the next two weeks.

As ocean waters warm because of climate change, the grass and seaweed the creatures eat are dying off. Because of that, many manatees are starving to death.

The theme park says it's the only rehabilitation facility in Florida currently able to take in critically ill manatees.

Since the start of October 2021, researchers have documented at least 1,000 manatee deaths. That’s more than any other year on record.

