School districts nationally report teacher shortages

School districts across the nation are facing teacher shortages.

For years teachers have cited pay, stipends for supplies, and a lack of appreciation as reasons to leave the profession.

Now stress and safety concerns have many teachers quitting or retiring early.

"My mental state was kind of just slowly declining. And I said, if I don't leave now, I might never go back to the classroom," said Jaime Acosta, who resigned from teaching.

Experts say reversing the trend begins with more support and resources for teachers.

