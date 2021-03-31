Menu

Scammers selling fake vaccination certificates

Fake vaccination certificates being sold by online scammers. As more venues start requiring so-called vaccination passports this could be a serious problem.
Posted at 12:44 PM, Mar 31, 2021
Fake vaccination certificates are being sold by online scammers.

As more venues start requiring so-called vaccination passports this could be a serious problem.

According to cybersecurity firm Checkpoint one listing on the dark web offering a fake vaccine certificate for $150.

The vendor allegedly accepting the cryptocurrency bitcoin as a payment method to avoid being traced.

Health care professional Savannah Sparks says she came across Tiktok users who appear to be peddling phony vaccine verification.

Experts say once you get your vaccine, hold on to your authentic vaccine card, scan it to your phone and put the hard copy with your important documents.

