The internet wants to "Save Britney" but the singer says people need to back off.

Spears posted a lengthy message on Instagram telling her more than 29 million followers that the documentaries about her are "hypocritical."

She says the world is more interested in the negative aspects of her life.

Spears is involved in a court battle with her father over her $60 million estate.

The next hearing is set for June 23 in Los Angeles.