Rittenhouse tells Fox News 'not a racist person,' backs BLM

Kyle Rittenhouse says in a new interview that he’s “not a racist person” and supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

Rittenhouse was acquitted Friday on charges stemming from killing two men and wounding another during the unrest that followed the shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man, by a white police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, last year.

The 18-year-old tells Fox News host Tucker Carlson in an interview set to air Monday night that the “case has nothing to do with race.

It never had anything to do with race.

It had to do with the right to self-defense.”

Rittenhouse is white, as were the men he shot.