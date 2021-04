A new model shows how long we will feel the impact of COVID-19.

Researchers say nearly 40,000 children under the age of 18 have lost a parent to the virus.

The data is based on statistical modeling and not a survey or administrative data.

It also shows Black children have been disproportionately affected as they make up 14% of children in the U.S. with 20% losing a parent to COVID.

The report was published in the Jama Pediatrics Medical Journal.