Get ready for some new Apple products.

The company announced its first product launch of the year will be April 20.

Apple's Siri actually gave out the date before the official announcement when users asked about a new product launch date.

Bloomberg reports apple plans to announce upgrades to its line of iPads along with next generation AirPods.

Apple's Macbook is also due for something new but no one knows if that will be part of next week's event.