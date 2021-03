Homelessness is on the rise in the United States.

Thursday, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development released its 2020 Homeless Assessment Report.

The report shows that homelessness increased nationwide for the fourth year in a row.

According to Housing and Urban Development on a single night in January of last year more than 580,000 people were without a home.

That is an increase of more than 2% from 2019.