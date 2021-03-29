Menu

Report: Gas prices climbing in spring summer months

As we head into spring and summer you can expect gas prices to go up. According to GasBuddy the national average price for a gallon of gas is hovering around $2.85.
Posted at 6:43 AM, Mar 29, 2021
That's 60 cents higher than just three months ago and $1 above the low during the pandemic.

In Nevada, AAA says the average cost of gas is $3.30 almost 50 cents more than the national average.

Gas prices typically climb heading into the summer months when more Americans travel.

But this year experts expect a bigger spike as more people get vaccinated and go on trips they've been putting off over the past year.

More drivers on the road means more demand for gasoline which could send prices even higher.

It could take oil suppliers some time to catch up after they cut back production during the pandemic.

