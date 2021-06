Father's Day is this Sunday and a new report indicates it could be a record in terms of how much people spend on gifts.

The National Retail Federation is predicting that consumers will shell out upwards of $20 billion and that would be the most Father's Day spending on record.

The retail federation also says those surveyed are planning to spend an average of $174 on Father's Day items.