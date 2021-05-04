Report: CVS, Walgreens pharmacies accounted for several wasted vaccines

Vaccines going to waste have been a problem recently and a new report says 2 big pharmacies are part of the problem.

An analysis by Kaiser Health News says Walgreens and CVS are responsible for a large number of wasted vaccine doses.

The report looked at CDC data about wasted vaccine doses and found CVS was responsible for more than 90,000 unused doses.

While Walgreens was responsible for more than 20% of unused doses.

Critics say this likely happened due to poor planning and not distributing the appropriate number of doses in certain areas.