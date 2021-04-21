Watch
Remember to wear orange for National Infertility Awareness Week

Posted at 7:01 AM, Apr 21, 2021
Wear orange today!

That's the request from organizers of National Infertility Awareness Week.

In 2010 the week became federally recognized by the Department of Health and Human Services thanks to Resolve: The National Infertility Association.

Infertility impacts 1 in 8 couples trying to start a family and while there are IVF and other fertility treatments, many are not covered by health insurance in most states, including here in Nevada.

Resolve says it uses the color orange to raise awareness to the issues surrounding infertility since the color promotes a sense of wellness.

