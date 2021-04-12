Redfin says houses are selling within a week of listing for sale

Now to the skyrocketing housing market.

With record-breaking demand and homes in short supply prospective buyers are trying not to get burned.

Home prices rising at their highest rate in 15 years up more than 11%.

Demand so intense that Redfin reports nearly half of homes are selling within a week of hitting the market, which is a record.

The spike is a result of the pandemic as more people work from home, mortgage rates drop, and millions of millennials now enter their home buying years.

Million Dollar Listing agent Tracy Tutor says despite the competition now is the best time to buy a new home.

A tip for buyers is to use an escalation clause.

That means you're willing to pay a certain amount more if the seller receives a higher offer from someone else.