Puppy thrown from car on Arizona interstate saved by good Samaritan

PHOENIX - A puppy seen being thrown from a car along Interstate 17 in Arizona Friday morning was saved by a good Samaritan, according to Maricopa County Animal Care and Control.

The person told MCACC they saw someone slowing down on the freeway and then they tossed the puppy out of the car and drove away.

The good Samaritan says they pulled over and grabbed the dog right away.

Luckily, the dog had a few scratches but was otherwise uninjured.

The dog, now named Harvey, is believed to be under three months old and went up for adoption right away. He has already been adopted by a family, according to MCACC.

Scripps affiliate station KNXV has reached out to the Arizona Department of Public Safety to find out if the driver is wanted for any crime, or if any other details are available on the incident.