The famous home of Prince is honoring the music icon on the 5th anniversary of his death.

Paisley park in Chanhassen, Minnesota opened its doors to fans for free on Wednesday.

The 57-year-old legend died on April 21, 2016 from an overdose of fentanyl.

Visitors had to get an advance reservation to enter Paisley Park.

An online memorial was also set up on its website for fans who could not attend.

Paisley park opened to the public as a museum and memorial to prince following his death.