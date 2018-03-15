President Trump confirms on Twitter that CNBC contributor will be his new economic advisor
4:21 AM, Mar 15, 2018
President Trump took to Twitter on Thursday to personally confirm reports that he is hiring CNBC contributor Larry Kudlow has his next economic advisor.
"Larry Kudlow will be my Chief Economic Advisor as Director of the National Economic Council. Our Country will have many years of Great Economic & Financial Success, with low taxes, unparalleled innovation, fair trade and an ever expanding labor force leading the way! #MAGA," Trump tweeted.
