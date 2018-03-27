Police confirm remains are missing Arizona boy Jesse Wilson

BUCKEYE, AZ - BUCKEYE, Arizona — Remains found in early March in a field are those of 10-year-old Jesse Wilson, who disappeared from his family home in July 2016.

FULL COVERAGE: Search for Jesse Wilson

Buckeye police said Tuesday that a forensic analysis of skeletal remains found March 8 by a city worker near State Route 85 and Broadway Road confirmed it was the body of Wilson.

"The Buckeye Police Department, along with our state and federal partners, will continue to pursue this investigation until its conclusion," Buckeye police said in a Facebook post. "We believe this case will be resolved as Jesse deserves nothing less."

Wilson disappeared July 18, 2016 from his family's Buckeye home. A massive community effort ensued, as neighbors spent endless hours searching for the boy.

Wilson's mother, Crystal, initially contacted the Buckeye Police Department's non-emergency line in the early morning hours of July 18, saying her son had slipped out of their home.

Similar incidents involving Jesse and his siblings were uncovered, including an incident in April 2016, when Buckeye police responded to the family's neighborhood after Jesse was found in a neighbor's yard.

ABC15 also discovered 2011 reports from Avondale police, who were called to Crystal Wilson's home after receiving reports that her five children were being abused and underfed. Responding officers checked the children for injuries and determined they were fed and there was no evidence of abuse.

Neighbors who lived near the Wilson's in Avondale told ABC15 the children were often seen knocking on doors asking for food.

Police said Tuesday that their investigation into Jesse's death is continuing. They did not release any information on a possible cause of death.

"While this is not the outcome for which any of us had hoped, we want to stress that this is not the end of our investigation," Buckeye police said.

See a timeline tracking the search for Jesse Wilson below.