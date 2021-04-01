Pet lifestyle experts say plan ahead before leaving pets home alone again

Rover.com recently found nearly half of people are anxious about going back to work in-person and leaving their pets alone.

Pet experts say you should start now with small steps like leaving the house for short periods.

You should also help them get into a new routine by feeding and walking them at the time you would once you go back to work.

Another tip is to not make a big deal about leaving or coming back.

"So if you really want to give them a good cuddle and say goodbye do it half an hour before you leave. And when we leave just a simple okay I'll be back leave. If we make a big fuss they're like oh no what's happening we're going to work up that anxiety," says Nicole Ellis, dog trainer & pet lifestyle expert with Rover.com.

Another suggestion is don't give your pet full run of the house because that can add to their anxiety when you leave.

You could also give them their favorite toys or items that smell like you.