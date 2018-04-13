Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court

DICKSON, Tenn. - A crowd of people holding signs and demanding justice for Joe Clyde Daniels gathered outside of the courthouse in Dickson County.
As the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels were brought into the courthouse one at a time Friday morning, first the father then about 15 minutes later the mother, the crowd loudly and repeatedly chanted, "Where is baby Joe?"
Joseph and Krystal Daniels have both been in jail on a $1 million bond each.
During their separate appearances, both Joseph and Krystal waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Both had court dates scheduled for June 1.
Outside of the courthouse, tears were shed, and many in the community even stated they see Joe as their child, too. They demanded to know where his remains are. The group discussed gathering again when the couple appears in court June 1.