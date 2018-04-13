Parents of Joe Clyde Daniels appear in court

DICKSON, Tenn. - A crowd of people holding signs and demanding justice for Joe Clyde Daniels gathered outside of the courthouse in Dickson County.

As the parents of Joe Clyde Daniels were brought into the courthouse one at a time Friday morning, first the father then about 15 minutes later the mother, the crowd loudly and repeatedly chanted, "Where is baby Joe?"

Joseph and Krystal Daniels have both been in jail on a $1 million bond each.

During their separate appearances, both Joseph and Krystal waived their rights to a preliminary hearing. Both had court dates scheduled for June 1.

Outside of the courthouse, tears were shed, and many in the community even stated they see Joe as their child, too. They demanded to know where his remains are. The group discussed gathering again when the couple appears in court June 1.

Joseph Daniels has been charged with one count of criminal homicide after he allegedly beat his son to death then lied to everyone saying his son snuck out of the house and was missing.

Daniels' wife, Krystal, has been charged with child neglect or endangerment. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials said she was there when it all happened and obstructed the investigation.

The couple has already been to court, but that was about their two other children, who are with grandparents.

Friday morning, security was increased at the courthouse because this has been such a high-profile case.