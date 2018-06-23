One Ohio firefighter retires amid porn controversy, another faces unpaid suspension

Bob Jones, Drew Scofield
12:39 PM, Jun 22, 2018
AKRON, Ohio — One of the firefighters at the center of controversy for allegedly making pornographic content at an Akron, Ohio fire station has retired.

According to Akron Fire Union President Steve Barker, Provisional Lt. Deanne Eller retired from her position on Friday. The other firefighter allegedly involved with the videos — Lt. Art Dean — is facing at least a 30-day unpaid suspension. 

Dean will no longer work for the fire department, but could possibly still work for another city department, Barker said.

Both of the firefighters are 18-year veterans of the department.

City officials continue to investigate allegations related to the creation of pornographic content that was displayed online. At a Monday news conference, Fire Chief Clarence Tucker said some of it may have taken place on city property.

The city released the following statement:

“Arthur (Art) Dean has agreed to discipline for conduct unbecoming of a member of the Akron Fire Department.  Dean, who will remain on unpaid suspension pending final disciplinary action, is not eligible for continued service with the Akron Fire Department.  Deann Eller has voluntarily resigned/retired from the City of Akron, effective immediately.  The City has no other information to provide, as no disciplinary charges had been issued at the time of her voluntary resignation/retirement.”

